KCR visits Kaleshwaram, inspects works on Medigadda barrage

Walking through almost knee-deep waters, KCR distributed coins to the officers present and threw them in river Godavari. 

KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping the sentiment and tradition alive, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao threw coins in the waters of Medigadda barrage that is being constructed as part of the ongoing construction works of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS).

During the morning hours of Tuesday, KCR visited the construction site of Medigadda barrage that is located in Mahadevpur Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. 

He later walked through the large walls of the barrage to inspect the works.

The Medigadda barrage is a crucial construction site for the massive project to take shape. Once complete, the barrage would use river Godavari water to supply water in the state. 

The visit of KCR comes at a time when pumping of water from Medigadda barrage is expected to begin from July. The project is set to lift 2 tmc water from Medigadda barrage.

On State Formation Day, KCR categorically stated the injustice caused to the state due to poor irrigation projects in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. It may be mentioned here that KLIS is set to irrigate 45 lakh acre of cultivable land. 

