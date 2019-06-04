Local body elections’ counting today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Votes polled in the ZPTC and MPTC elections will be counted on Tuesday. Officials concerned have made elaborate arrangements at all counting centres. As many as 6,500 ballot boxes, spread across 123 locations, will be opened under the observation of returning officers (RO). Votes polled in 32 districts of the State will have to be counted. The counting was earlier scheduled for June 27, however it was postponed.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the counting of votes will begin at 8am. SEC officials have instructed district collectors to ensure the counting process is recorded on video. Unauthorised persons would not be allowed into counting centres so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Out of the total eligible voters of 1.56 crore, as many as 1.2 crore had exercised their franchise in 32,045 polling stations over three phases.

As many as 2,426 candidates are battling it out for the 539 ZPTC seats that are up for grabs. Similarly, 18,930 candidates are looking to get elected to 5,817 MPTC seats. It is interesting to note that even before a single vote has been counted, 158 MPTCs and four ZPTC members were elected unanimously (with only one candidate).

Once these MPTC and ZPTC members are elected, they will have to elect Mandal Parishad president (MPP) and Zilla Parishad chairpersons among themselves. The MPP elections will be held on June 7, while ZP chairperson elections are scheduled for the next day.

KTR confident of good show by TRS

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao exuded confidence that the outcome of ZPTC and MPTC polls would be overwhelmingly in favour of his party. A day ahead of the counting of local bodies’ votes, Rama Rao on Monday said TRS would capture all the 32 Zilla Parishads. He has appointed in-charges for the election of chairpersons to Zilla Parishads, scheduled for June 8. He directed them to coordinate with the elected ZPTCs to see that TRS does well in the these elections