‘Modi says something, lets party folks do opposite’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the assault a BJP legislator perpetrated on a woman.

Published: 04th June 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the assault a BJP legislator perpetrated on a woman. The BJP MLA Balram Thawani was caught on camera punching a woman.

Reacting to that, Hyderabad MP Owaisi in a tweet said, “Balram’s Dear Leader, one Mr @narendramodi said he gives a “suraksha ki guarantee” to Muslim women. Kathua, Unnao, Muzaffarpur sheter home & this case are all evidence of how the PM says something & but let’s his party folks do the exact opposite. Indeed (BJP) se Beti Bachao.”

Meanwhile, while reacting to a report, he urged people not to forget Mohsin Shaikh, who was allegedly murdered by members of the Hindu Rashtra Sena in 2014. Owaisi said, “Mohsin was the first man to be victim of the New India’s mob rule. His only fault was that he was Muslim. Never forget Mohsin Shaikh. Remember that he, too, belonged to an aspirational India. His family too had dreams for him.” In a separate note, the AIMIM chief also urged citizens to give up smoking. “I urge my young friends to give up the habit. As a former smoker myself, I believe it’s important to tell you: it’s one of those things where being a quitter is not a bad thing.”

