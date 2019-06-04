Home States Telangana

Now, farmers to get Rs 6,900 cr under Rythu Bandhu scheme

From this crop season, the State government is giving Rs 5,000 per acre per farmer, to meet investment costs like the purchase of fertilisers.

Published: 04th June 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rythu Bandhu

Beneficiaries grin after encashing the cheques they received under Rythu Bandhu scheme. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what should come as music to the ears of farmers, the State government has released Rs 6,900 crore to be disbursed for farmers under Rythu Bandhu, an agriculture investment support scheme, for the Kharif season. Principal Secretary Agriculture C Parthasarathi issued orders to this effect on Monday.

The amount released will be sufficient for 1.38 crore acres of agricultural land in the State. The government will deposit the money directly into the accounts of the farmers using the e-Kuber application on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website.

