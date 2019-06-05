Biggest victory country has ever seen: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the pink party’s massive win in the ZPTC elections by bagging a massive number of seats, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that this was the biggest victory the country had ever seen. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rama Rao said: “With the numbers that we have at the moment, the TRS will win all the 32 Zilla Parishad chairpersons’ posts. No party has ever registered a full victory in ZP polls in independent India as of yet. It is a major victory in the history of the TRS, too.”

He said that the people were with the TRS party and that they had rejected the Opposition. The massive mandate in favour of the pink party in the Assembly elections repeated itself in the ZPTC and MPTC polls, he said.Rama Rao said that the Congress failed to open its account in six Zilla Parishads — Karimnagar, Warangal (Urban), Warangal (Rural), Mahbubnagar, Jangaon and Gadwal.

He said that the Congress won merely one ZPTC seat across six districts, namely, Siddipet, Narayanpet, Asifabad, Wanaparty, Sircilla and Mulugu.The TRS leader said that in the Huzurnagar Assembly segment, which was represented by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the TRS won five out of seven ZPTCs. In opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s Madhira segment, the TRS won four of five ZPTCs, he added.