BJP worker stabbed to death in Telangana

MAHABUBNAGAR: A BJP worker was killed during an altercation that erupted between activists of the saffron party and TRS in Dokur village of Devarkadra mandal in Mahabubnagar district in the early wee hours on Wednesday.

According to Devarkadra Sub-inspector of Police, Ande Venkateshwarlu, one Srikanth Reddy, a TRS activist from Dokur village, earlier during the MPTC election campaigning in support of his brother, had picked up a fight with Premkumar, who belonged to BJP, over an issue of pasting a poster on the wall of his house.

Bearing a grudge against Premkumar over the issue, Srikanth Reddy was waiting for the right time to take Premkumar to task.

On Tuesday night, following the victory of BJP candidate in the local MPTC elections, party activists of carrying out a victory rally in Dokur village.

However, they were intercepted by the TRS activists and both entered into heated arguments and in the mele, the TRS activist Srikanth Reddy who had brought a knife with him attacked Premkumar and stabbed him, said police.

Premkumar, who were severely injured, died on the spot.

A case has been registered and the matter is under investigation, added the SI.