TS Eamcet results nowhere in sight, students jittery

Sadaf Aman

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though reverification of Inter exams is over with all its goof-ups, the wait for students who appeared for TS Eamcet seems to be not over. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has not yet sent the marks of the students who appeared for reverification to TS Eamcet convenor for processing and releasing the results.

With delay at BIE’s end coupled with AP Eamcet results announced on Tuesday, students are going to be put through excruciating wait yet again. It may be recalled Telangana State Council of Higher Education had directed JNTU-H to withhold Eamcet results till BIE releases the results of reverification.

Sources in the BIE reveal that the Board has sought another two days time to process the results of the remaining 889 students. With the next two days being holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr, TSEamcet might be released by the end of this week. “We are still awaiting some more data from BIE. We are expecting it by tomorrow. Once we receive that, we will need a couple of days to process the results by giving 25 per cent weightage to Intermediate marks,” said Prod N Yadaiah, TSEamcet convenor and registrar, JNTU-H.



With APEamcet refusing to wait any longer in announcing its results, students from Telangana who have been waiting for both results so that they can compare and choose better options are now going to be anxious until TSEamcet results are announced.Telangana State Council Higher Education (TSCHE), however, has assured students and parents not to panic.

“No student will be put to disadvantage. Parents and students should not panic as we have ample time to release the results and conduct counselling. As per the academic schedule, the classes will commence from August 1,” said Prof V Venkata Ramana, vice-chairman, TSCHE. Expect errors in supplementary examinations tooMeanwhile, with Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations just around the corner — commencing from June 7 till June 14 — complaints of errors in the hall tickets have started trickling in.

“In some instances the hall tickets issued to the students had the marks printed instead of the subjects in which they had compartments. In addition, vocational candidates as well as those under the Category 4, i.e., students who failed last year, still have not received their hall tickets,” said a government junior lecturer on condition of anonymity.

These problems coupled with the fact that Glaobarena Technologies would continue to offer the software assistance with Datatech Methodex parallely processing the results and JNTU Hyderabad offering a supervisory role in the whole exercise is once again giving jitters to students and teachers.A government junior lecturer, who did not wish to be named said supplementary results will be a repeat of the IPE (March) results.