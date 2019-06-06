IIIT-H, BDL set up CoE for AI in missile tech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking another step towards meeting the ever-changing requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, city-headquartered defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has tied up with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Hyderabad for setting up of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for AI in Missile Tech.

The CoE was formally launched by the Director of IIIT Hyderabad, Prof PJ Narayanan and BDL CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd). The CoE will take up projects relating to AI activities in missiles, manufacturing, inspection and allied areas.

It will function as an AI laboratory for BDL, building an understanding of BDL’s products and business, within IIIT-H research groups. The COE will undertake up to five projects in a year as per mutually agreed scope, including both software and hardware.