Full text of bulletin issued by Legislature Secretary

State Legislature Secretary Dr V Narasimha Charyulu issued a bulletin on Thursday evening notifying the merger of the Congress MLAs in TRSLP. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Legislature Secretary Dr V Narasimha Charyulu issued a bulletin on Thursday evening notifying the merger of the Congress MLAs in TRSLP. 

The full text of the bulletin is as follows: “Whereas, the twelve members of Congress Legislature Party viz Kandala Upender Reddy, Jajala Surender, Haripriya Banoth, Devi Reddy Sudheer Reddy, Gandra Vankata 
Ramana Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Kantha Rao Rega, Patolla Sabitha Indra Reddy, Athram Sakku, Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, Vanama Venkateswara Rao and Rohith Reddy in the Telangana Legislative Assembly have addressed a letter to the Speaker stating that they have resolved to merge into Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party with effect from June 6, 2019 and that they constitutes two-thirds of total members of Congress Legislature Party, out of 18 members in Telangana Legislative Assembly and have agreed for such merger as required under sub-para (2) of Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India, as such, they may be treated as members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party.

“And whereas, the leader, Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party has communicated to the Speaker that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party has agreed to the request for the member of the aforesaid twelve members of Congress Legislature Party in Telangana Legislative Assembly into Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party and requested to take necessary action.

Therefore, the Speaker has taken note that the said twelve members of the Congress Legislature Party who constitute two-thirds of its total members in the Telangana Legislative Assembly are deemed to have been merged with Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party in Telangana Legislative Assembly in terms of Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India. Accordingly, seats are allotted to them along with members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party in the House.”

