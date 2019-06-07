Home States Telangana

Godavari riverbed turns a dumping yard

The proposal by then collector of Bhadradri Kothagudem district to allot one acre of land on either side of the river at Sarapaka village was objected by the villagers. 

Published: 07th June 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Piled-up garbage near River Godavari in Bhadrachalam | Express

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the absence of a garbage disposal yard, nearly 25 to 30 tons of garbage generated daily in the temple town of Bhadrachalam is being disposed near the flood bank of River Godavari, putting the health of citizens in danger. The transfer of all the revenue villages of Bhadrachalam mandal, barring the Bhadrachalam revenue village, to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation of the State has left the temple town devoid of a dumping yard.  The site, which was earlier used as a dumping yard has become part of Andhra Pradesh ever since the two Telugu States came into being.

The Centre has merged five-gram panchayats around the temple town -- Pichikalapadu, Purusothapatnam, Gundals, Seetampet and Yetapaka -- with Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation. The then officials had purchased 10 acres of land in Pichikalapadu village to use it as dumping yard, which in turn became part of the neighbouring State. Since the extension of the town limits is restricted over lack of availability of land, waste disposal has been annoying the officials concerned for a long time. Ever since the bifurcation, the officials have been dumping garbage on the beds of river Godavari. 

The proposal by then collector of Bhadradri Kothagudem district to allot one acre of land on either side of the river at Sarapaka village was objected by the villagers. Gram panchayat official Ch Srinivas said “We have been trying to get some private land for the purpose, but the discussions are still in a nascent level.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
waste disposal Godavari riverbed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp