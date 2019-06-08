Home States Telangana

Case against former TRS MLA for abusing MPTC’s wife

Nagaraju’s wife said that on Thursday night, her husband’s friends Ananth Reddy and Rahul Reddy had come to the house to handover money related to a land at Ghatkesar.

Published: 08th June 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former TRS MLA from Medchal, M Sudheer Reddy, and his associates are accused of trespassing into the residence of Korremula MPTC Nagaraju and allegedly assaulting, misbehaving and abusing his wife who was alone at home. Reddy allegedly abused the woman in ‘vulgar language’.  A case under various charges was registered by Ghatkesar police against Reddy and his men. 

Nagaraju’s wife said that on Thursday night, her husband’s friends Ananth Reddy and Rahul Reddy had come to the house to handover money related to land at Ghatkesar. Nagaraju was away from home, the men gave her the Rs 10 lakh. Once they left, she returned to household chores. Later, former MLA Sudheer Reddy and MPTC member B Srinivas Goud reportedly trespassed into the home.

Srinivas forcibly held her hands and Sudheer Reddy dragged her by her hair across the floor while abusing her verbally. The men allegedly demanded her to tell where her husband was. While the duo assaulted her, their men damaged the household articles, terrorizing the residents in the area. Based on her complaint, a case was registered.

