Home States Telangana

Designs for new Telangana Secretariate building  being readied

 Construction of a new building for the Secretariat, it seems, is again on the top of the   State government’s agenda.  

Published: 08th June 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Construction of a new building for the Secretariat, it seems, is again on the top of the   State government’s agenda.  Three to four designs are being planned for the construction of the new building.  With Centre delaying its decision on the Bison Polo Grounds despite repeated efforts by the State government, the government is now considering the option of constructing the new Secretariat building on the existing premises.

“The file relating to the transfer of Bison Polo Grounds is pending with the Central government. If the Centre rejects the Bison Polo Grounds, the State government is likely to construct the new Secretariat building on the existing premises,” top officials on condition of anonymity told Express on Friday.

The official sources confirmed that three to four designs would be prepared for the new building including U-shape, vertical type and other designs. In the U-shape design, the buildings will have one or two storeys. In vertical type design, only one structure with six or seven-storeys would be built.

Building to be ‘Vastu compliant’

The officials said Pragathi Bhavan, the CM’s camp office,  was constructed in a record eight months time.  The new Secretariat building too is likely to be designed by noted architect Hafeez Contractor.According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has objections over the bad Vastu in the existing building like L Block, C  Block and others. Moreover, there are no fire safety measures in place. Rao wants the new building to be vastu-complaint.

Once, the government gives its nod, the Telangana Secretariat departments would be shifted to buildings in the AP Secretariat. “AP will soon hand over the buildings to us after which offices in C, D and other blocks would be shifted to AP blocks.  The TS blocks will be demolished and new building will be constructed. Later AP blocks too would be demolished,” sources said. The new building may cost `500 crore with an office space of more than six lakh sft. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Secretariate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp