In this Jagtial village, women farmers zoom off on their bikes to fields 

Published: 08th June 2019 08:01 AM

Women farmers going on their two wheelers to fields in Lakshmipur village | Express Photo

By Naveen Kumar Tellam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A small village of Lakshmipur, about seven km from here, is witnessing a major revolution in women empowerment.  Gone are those days when women have to wait for their male companions to support and help them in various works. Every day, women farmers go to their farmlands on their two-wheelers and at times give a ride to the other women labourers.

Lakshmipur is a fist-sized village with a population of just 5,000. Of them, 1,200 families are dependent on agriculture. Using scooties, the women farmers of the village reach their farmlands without having to wait for buses for long hours or other modes of transport. They also use their vehicles to transport vegetables to Jagtial and other markets.

S Saritha, a farmer, says that they are working despite facing odds since being women they have to work twice as hard as men just to be on par with them. “We are using two-wheelers to save time as land holdings are about three km away from their village,” she says.

As 70 farmers go to the fields on scooters, it is some kind of visual treat to watch.  Though farmers of Lakshmipur raise paddy, turmeric, ginger, banana, groundnuts and vegetables, the most sought after crop is always tomato. Men, impressed with the rapid strides women are making in farming, riding bikes like them, are trying to help them in whichever away possible.

