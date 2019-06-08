Man gets lifer for raping deaf, dumb girl twice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After four long years, justice was served to an intellectually disabled minor girl in Hyderabad who was raped twice by her neighbour in 2015. The 1st Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Kunchala Sunitha on Friday gave life sentence to 35-year-old Vishnu for raping the child first at a public park and then at her own residence.

The girl was raped first time when she was heading home with her mother, who is a domestic help. However, on the way her mother felt unwell and asked the daughter to proceed to the house herself. The girl was intercepted by the culprit who forcefully took her in an auto and raped her .Since the child was deaf and dumb and intellectually disabled, if this trauma was not enough, the rapist again returned in less than 15 hours and raped her again. When the mother confronted Vishnu, he threatened to kill them if she informed anyone.