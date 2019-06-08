Students use augmented reality to develop app to help property buyers

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to help potential property buyers and provide them a better understanding of architectural designs, the students of an engineering college in the city have developed an app which uses augmented reality and virtual reality for viewing plans of properties.

The app, which has been named ‘builder.services’, was developed by one Prudviraj Perala, a former student of Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology (VBIT), during his days in the institute as a student. It is learnt that the app can project a 3D model of constructions, that would help see all details of the particular property. The user can view all the blocks, flats and rooms of the particular project by using the app’s features. The application is compatible with virtual reality (VR) and can also be accessed using VR headsets.

Perala got the idea to develop such an app when he along with six others from the engineering college were attending the Technology Entrepreneurship Programme offered by the Indian School of Business. Speaking to Express, Perala said, “there is a huge gap between the plan designs and the actuality.

When my relatives were looking for houses, they were contacting the builders, who in turn showed them images and videos of building plans. That is when I understood that using VR could actually aid the process.”Perala and his only remaining team member Hemanth Reddy Naini, who is also a student of VBIT, are now on their journey to develop the app further.