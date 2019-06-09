Home States Telangana

Leopard rescued from well near Rajura in Telangana

A leopard, that had accidentally fallen into an open agricultural well in a field near Rajura village in Telangana.

Published: 09th June 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 03:08 PM

Leopard

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIRMAL: A leopard, that had accidentally fallen into an open agricultural well in a field near Rajura village, was reportedly rescued and released by forest officials on Saturday.

According to Gopal Rao, Nirmal Forest Divisional Officer, the animal might have come out of the forest and wandered into the village in search of food and water.

The leopard was first spotted at around 10 in the morning by a farmer who had arrived at the field for agricultural work. He had reportedly heard some noise from the well, where he found the leopard. He immediately informed the villagers.

The forest officials of Mamada, Dhimaturthi, Pembi and Khanapur range visited the spot and the rescue operation began by 10.30 am.

The officials lowered a ladder into the well, using which the leopard climbed up. By 12.15 am, the animal was released to the Pembi forest. During the rescue operation, the forest and police officials kept the villagers at least 1 km away from the open well.

