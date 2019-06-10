Home States Telangana

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to supporters to pray for brother Akbaruddin's recovery

AIMIM chief Owaisi confirmed that MLA Akbaruddin would be Leader of Opposition when AIMIM gets the Opposition status in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. 

Published: 10th June 2019

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed supporters to pray for the wellbeing of his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi whose health recently worsened.

Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi who has been in London since the end of the Lok Sabha elections in the State, has been undergoing treatment for the bullet and knife injuries he had received in 2011.

To this day, fragments of the bullet are lodged near his spine, complicating his health further.

On Saturday, while addressing party members during the Eid Milaap event at Darussalam, Owaisi said, “I am appealing to you that please pray for Akbaruddin Owaisi’s health. He has gone to London for his treatment. I got to know that his health has worsened. May Allah protect him!”

‘Akbar to be LoP’

Meanwhile, Owaisi confirmed that Akbaruddin would be Leader of Opposition when AIMIM gets the Opposition status in the Legislative Assembly.

ALSO READ: Asaduddin Owaisi wants Leader of Opposition status for AIMIM in Telangana Assembly

He also termed Congress’ fight against AIMIM in the Assembly election as “drama” and said that it has “flopped”.

