Karnataka deputy CM Parameshwara says 'Telangana people will teach KCR a befitting lesson'

Deputy Karnataka CM Parameshwara alleged that funds are being misused and the TRS party is buying MLAs like cattle in the market.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara speaks to Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla has already lost the Lok Sabha election and in the coming days the Telangana people will teach KCR a befitting lesson.

Alleging that TRS party has spent Rs 30 crore in luring the MLAs from the opposition party, Parameshwara expressed solidarity with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who is on an indefinite fast at Dharna Chowk, protesting against Rao engineering defections.

“KCR has never garlanded the Ambedkar statue. He does not want to be questioned by Dalit leaders in the Assembly,” the Congress said.

He alleged that funds are being misused and the TRS party is buying MLAs like cattle in the market.

Bhatti Vikramarka’s indefinite fast, protesting against the ‘illegal’ merger of 12 Congress MLAs with the ruling TRS party, entered the second day.

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy and several Congress leaders expressed their solidarity with the CLP leader.

‘Political terrorist’

Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, said CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is “not following the Ambedkar Constitution, but aiming to implement the Kalvakuntla Constitution in the State. Congress has appointed Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is from Scheduled Castes, as the CLP leader.”

“In the last five years, KCR showed interest only in defections. He is becoming a political terrorist,” alleged Reddy.

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said that “KCR’s family is looting Telangana and trying to run the State without any opposition”.

