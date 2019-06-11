Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrashekar Rao wants new legislation for municipal governance in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the new Panchayat Raj Act and the new Municipal Act would play a crucial role in providing better services to the people.

Published: 11th June 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to bring forth a new Municipal Act that is effective in order to provide better services to people.

Rao held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, ahead of the beginning of the State Legislative Assembly session.

The Bill is likely to be introduced in the upcoming session. The chief minister also discussed with the officials how the new Panchayat Raj Act can be implemented effectively.

Rao said that the new Panchayat Raj Act and the new Municipal Act would play a crucial role in providing better services to the people. He said that the existing Act should be amended suitably to provide good governance.

Rao stressed the need for a new and effective Municipal Act, on the lines of new Panchayat Raj Act.

“The officials and the peoples’ representatives should know that a lot of work is done in municipalities. With urban areas developing by the day, the government has to do better there. The new Act should be drafted in such a way that officials and representatives can be held accountable for their mistakes,” he said.    

