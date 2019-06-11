Home States Telangana

Counsel for former TV9 CEO: ‘Government was after Ravi Prakash as he complained to CBI, ED’

While, senior counsel Harin Raval, appearing for TS police, told the court that the former TV9 CEO has never cooperated with the police.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior counsel Diljit Singh Ahluwalia, appearing for former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash, on Monday told the TS HC that the State govt was after the petitioner only after the latter made a complaint to the CBI and ED about the conspiracy to siphon off Rs 294 crore through hawala routes by the TV channel promoters.

He targeted the present and former promoters of the TV channel, particularly Chintalapati Srinivasa Raju alias Srini Raju. Arguments will continue on Tuesday.

The senior counsel made submissions before Justice G Sri Devi dealing with the petition filed by him seeking to grant anticipatory bail.  While, senior counsel Harin Raval, appearing for TS police, told the court that he has never cooperated with the police.

