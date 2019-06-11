Telangana government sanctions Rs 15 crore for Bonalu festivities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for Bonalu festival to be celebrated next month.

This was informed by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at the Secretariat along with Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

The ministers held a review with officials concerned on Monday about the arrangements for the festival in the city.

The Golconda Bonalu festival will be held on July 4, Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu on July 21 followed by Old City Bonalu on July 28, Yadav said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Animal Husbandry Minister Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to make alternative arrangements to procure trained elephants as the forest department has declined to allow the use of elephant ‘Rajani’ housed in the Nehru Zoological Park for Bonalu and Moharrum processions in the city in the light of High Court orders.

GHMC prepares `22 crore proposals

GHMC will prepare proposals for Rs 22 crore for road restoration works, the lighting of historic places, sanitation in and around the temples in the city.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will distribute three lakh water sachets, barricading at temples by Roads and Buildings department, TSSPDCL will arrange additional transformers for uninterrupted power supply.

The officials were asked to run extra trips of Metro Rail to transport the devotes for Bonalu. “If any temple committees have issues or problems with regard to developmental works, they should bring it to my notice,’’ Srininas Yadav said.