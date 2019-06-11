Home States Telangana

Telangana government sanctions Rs 15 crore for Bonalu festivities

The ministers held a review with officials concerned in Hyderabad about the arrangements for the festival in the city.

Published: 11th June 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bonalu festivities start every year at Golconda and will reach the peaks with the celebrations at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad.

Bonalu festivities start every year at Golconda and will reach the peaks with the celebrations at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for Bonalu festival to be celebrated next month.

This was informed by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at the Secretariat along with Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

The ministers held a review with officials concerned on Monday about the arrangements for the festival in the city.

The Golconda Bonalu festival will be held on July 4, Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu on July 21 followed by Old City Bonalu on July 28, Yadav said.   

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Animal Husbandry Minister Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to make alternative arrangements to procure trained elephants as the forest department has declined to allow the use of elephant ‘Rajani’ housed in the Nehru Zoological Park for Bonalu and Moharrum processions in the city in the light of High Court orders.

GHMC prepares `22 crore proposals

GHMC will prepare proposals for Rs 22 crore for road restoration works, the lighting of historic places, sanitation in and around the temples in the city.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will distribute three lakh water sachets, barricading at temples by Roads and Buildings department, TSSPDCL will arrange additional transformers for uninterrupted power supply. 

The officials were asked to run extra trips of Metro Rail to transport the devotes for Bonalu. “If any temple committees have issues or problems with regard to developmental works, they should bring it to my notice,’’ Srininas Yadav said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bonalu festival Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp