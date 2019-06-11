Home States Telangana

Telangana government turning a blind eye to podu farmers’ plight?

As the Kharif season nears, podu cultivators in Telangana continue to be harassed by forest officials trying to restrict them from even ploughing their lands.

Published: 11th June 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, loan waiver, ryot

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: During the run-up to 2018 Assembly elections, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised on multiple occasions that if he were to return to power, he would personally visit all the locations with podu cultivation disputes and resolve them. Over six months have passed since KCR returned to power, and neither has the CM visited these areas nor have the issues been resolved.

As the Kharif season nears, podu cultivators continue to be harassed by forest officials trying to restrict them from even ploughing their lands.

Farmers allege that the forest officials have threatened to destroy the crops as well. “We do not know anything but podu cultivation. How are we supposed to survive?” exclaims a podu cultivator.

Podu cultivation is a form of shifting cultivation predominantly practised by Adivasis on forest lands.

Thousands of tribals have been cultivating podu lands in both Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Meanwhile, the state joint secretary of CPI(ML) New Democracy party, has warned that if the CM did not resolve the matter, his party will launch agitations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana farmers Podu Farmers Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp