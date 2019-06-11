Telangana government turning a blind eye to podu farmers’ plight?

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: During the run-up to 2018 Assembly elections, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised on multiple occasions that if he were to return to power, he would personally visit all the locations with podu cultivation disputes and resolve them. Over six months have passed since KCR returned to power, and neither has the CM visited these areas nor have the issues been resolved.

As the Kharif season nears, podu cultivators continue to be harassed by forest officials trying to restrict them from even ploughing their lands.

Farmers allege that the forest officials have threatened to destroy the crops as well. “We do not know anything but podu cultivation. How are we supposed to survive?” exclaims a podu cultivator.

Podu cultivation is a form of shifting cultivation predominantly practised by Adivasis on forest lands.

Thousands of tribals have been cultivating podu lands in both Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Meanwhile, the state joint secretary of CPI(ML) New Democracy party, has warned that if the CM did not resolve the matter, his party will launch agitations.