Telangana HC grants anticipatory bail to IT Grids MD Ashok, wife

While granting anticipatory bail, the HC directed the petitioners IT grid MD Ashok and Srilakshmi to execute personal bonds for Rs 25,000 each and to furnish two sureties of the same amount.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail with certain conditions to IT Grids managing director Dakavaram Ashok and his wife and company director Srilakshmi in the case registered against them by Telangana police in the alleged voters’ data theft issue.

Both of them were on the run and evading arrest for the last few months.

Besides, they were directed to appear before the  SHO concerned daily and not to leave the country and to surrender their passports. Justice G Sri Devi was passing these orders in the petitions filed separately by Ashok and Srilakshmi seeking anticipatory bail.

Senior counsel from SC Harin Raval, appearing for Telangana police, strongly opposed anticipatory bail by pointing out that they have been absconding and were not appearing before the investigation officer. 

While, senior counsel Rameshan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that they have been booked under the IPC, IT Act. After hearing both the parties, Justice granted anticipatory bails.

