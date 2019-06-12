Home States Telangana

Senior Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao blames CLP for defection of MLAs to TRS

Senior Congress leader, Hanumantha Rao expressed his displeasure over the selection of party candidates for CLP in the Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File Photo | EPS))

HYDERABAD: Veteran Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday said though he was trying for the interview of AICC president Rahul Gandhi for the last five months to explain the happenings in Telangana State Congress, he was not getting his appointment. 

In an informal chat with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, the senior Congress leader felt that the State Congress Committee is trying to hush up its mistakes in the guise of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s Deeksha.

ALSO READ: 12 Congress MLAs break away in Telangana, Speaker recognises merger with TRS

Hanumantha Rao expressed his displeasure over the selection of party candidates in the Assembly elections. He openly remarked that selection of such candidates was responsible for en mass defection of MLAs.

Today, Hanumantha Rao wondered what role the “Atma” (read KVP Ramachandra Rao) would play in State Congress affairs.

