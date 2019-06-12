Home States Telangana

Telangana Municipal Administration instructs officials to fix timelines under Urban Mission Bhagiratha

Principal Secretary, MAUD, Arvind Kumar informed the officials that he would tour Telangana towns to personally supervise the progress of the works from the first week of the upcoming month.

Mission Bhagiratha

Pipes laid out for Mission Bhagiratha. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar instructed the officials to fix timelines for completion of Over Head Service Reservoirs (OHSRs) and ensure that all the OHSRs should be completed and functional by the end of September this year under Urban Mission Bhagiratha. 

He held a meeting with the public health engineers and took stock of the progress achieved in Urban Mission Bhagiratha, AMRUT and TMDP works and also enquired if there are any land-related issues. He said that under AMRUT an amount of Rs 1,550 crore was spent in 10 municipalities and corporations towards water supply schemes of which 85 per cent work is completed. 

Under the World Bank-funded TMDP programme, works in Armoor, Manugur and Jammikunta are completed while those in Huzurabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Kollapur are in progress, he added.

He informed the officials that he would tour the towns to personally supervise the progress of the works from the first week of next month and asked them to ensure substantial progress by that time. GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore and other officials attended the meeting.

Telangana AMRUT Water Supply Scheme

