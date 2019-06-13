Home States Telangana

Drinking water supply from Singur to be halted?

The groundwater levels in many areas have fallen sharply with the reservoir getting dry, as a result of which most of the borewells have dried. 

Image used for representational purpose.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The supply of drinking water to various areas of Medak, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts from the Singur project is likely to be halted in another four days, as the Mission Bhagiratha pumping system has stopped. The officials have dug two-km canals for the project and have been pumping water from Mission Bhagiratha intake, well since April. According to them, only mud would be left in the project after a couple of days and it would be difficult to pump water. Officials were expecting that rains in first week of June would help them. 

Since the completion of the Singur project, spillway could be clearly visible near the crest gates. In the past, water from the Singur project water used to be supplied to Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Central government organizations like Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Ordinance Defense Factory (ODF), breweries surrounding Sangareddy, and hundreds of industries in Patancheru industrial area and villages for drinking purpose. 

When the government took the decision of releasing 15 tmc ft of Singur water to Sriram Sagar in Karimnagar district, difficulties began. The government phased out supply of drinking water to various areas from the project. Supply of water was stopped to BDL, ODF and breweries companies. The government is supplying Godavari water to Central government organizations like BDL and ODF. 
However, officials are supplying drinking water to Sangareddy, Medak, Zahirabad, Sadasivpet, Narayankhed, Patancheru and other areas from Singur. Officials from Nizamabad are also supplying water to several areas through another project there.

