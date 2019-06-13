Keshava Rao elected TRS parliamentary party leader

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) senior leader K. Keshava Rao was Thursday unanimously elected as the head of the TRS Parliamentary Party.

At the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting presided over by party President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Keshava Rao was also elected as the party leader in Rajya Sabha.

Nama Nageswara Rao will be the TRS leader in the Lok Sabha.

Nageswara Rao was elected from Khammam constituency in the recent elections. He quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join the TRS a few days before the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting also decided to nominate a deputy leader and a whip each in both houses of Parliament. Chandrashekhar Rao discussed with the party MPs the strategy to be adopted during the Parliament session beginning on June 17.

The TRS won 9 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state in recent elections.