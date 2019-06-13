Home States Telangana

Keshava Rao elected TRS parliamentary party leader

Nama Nageswara Rao will be the TRS leader in the Lok Sabha.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

TRS leader Keshava Rao. (File|PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) senior leader K. Keshava Rao was Thursday unanimously elected as the head of the TRS Parliamentary Party.

At the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting presided over by party President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Keshava Rao was also elected as the party leader in Rajya Sabha.

Nama Nageswara Rao will be the TRS leader in the Lok Sabha.

Nageswara Rao was elected from Khammam constituency in the recent elections. He quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join the TRS a few days before the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting also decided to nominate a deputy leader and a whip each in both houses of Parliament. Chandrashekhar Rao discussed with the party MPs the strategy to be adopted during the Parliament session beginning on June 17.

The TRS won 9 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state in recent elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Keshav Rao Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp