Home States Telangana

Missing Class 10 exam answer sheets traced

Railway station master Haridas Sardar had filed a complaint with the Kagaznagar police station on Tuesday, stating that of the 13 bundles of answer sheets one bundle went missing.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KUMRAMBHEEM: The answer sheets of Telugu paper-1 of Class 10 advance supplementary examination, which reportedly went missing from the Kagaznagar railway station on Monday, were traced on Wednesday. 

Railway station master Haridas Sardar had filed a complaint with the Kagaznagar police station on Tuesday, stating that of the 13 bundles of answer sheets one bundle went missing. The missing bundle contained answer sheets of 65 students. Following the complaint, the bundle was found near the station premises by a railway staff, who handed it over to the police.

The police in turn informed the District Education Officer (DEO). Later, in the presence of DEO, the police handed over the bundle to the railway authorities for it to be transported to the designated centre. After completion of exams, invigilators send the bundles to the Education Department, whose officials send them to Postal Department to be transported it to evaluation centres. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Class 10 Missing Answer Sheets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp