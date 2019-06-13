Missing Class 10 exam answer sheets traced

By Express News Service

KUMRAMBHEEM: The answer sheets of Telugu paper-1 of Class 10 advance supplementary examination, which reportedly went missing from the Kagaznagar railway station on Monday, were traced on Wednesday.

Railway station master Haridas Sardar had filed a complaint with the Kagaznagar police station on Tuesday, stating that of the 13 bundles of answer sheets one bundle went missing. The missing bundle contained answer sheets of 65 students. Following the complaint, the bundle was found near the station premises by a railway staff, who handed it over to the police.

The police in turn informed the District Education Officer (DEO). Later, in the presence of DEO, the police handed over the bundle to the railway authorities for it to be transported to the designated centre. After completion of exams, invigilators send the bundles to the Education Department, whose officials send them to Postal Department to be transported it to evaluation centres.