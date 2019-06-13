Home States Telangana

Teacher crunch: Government ropes in 16K Vidya Volunteers

Though 23,000 posts are vacant, DSC has not taken up recruitment of teachers since the formation of the Telangana State.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Running schools with the help of Vidya Volunteers has become imperative for the Education Department as recruitment of teachers through District Selection Committee (DSC) has not taken place since the formation of Telangana State despite repeated promises by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Keeping up with the trend, this year too 16,400 Vidya Volunteers (VV) are being recruited to plug in the teacher crunch in the State-run schools. Commissioner and Director of School Education issued directions for their recruitment on Wednesday. 

However, with 23,000 vacant teacher posts, using VV as substitutes shouldn’t be seen as a solution to this problem, teachers remarked.

Unlike Telangana, neighbouring state, Andhra Pradesh has already conducted three DSCs. This is causing a heartburn among teachers in the State who have stepped up demand for recruitment  and their other pending demands.

Even the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) conducted in 2016, has been in a limbo. The 8,792 selected candidates are yet to get their postings.   

“This, on one hand, has left aspirants unsure of their future and on the other has led to the deterioration of quality of education being imparted in government schools,” said Chava Ravi, general Secretary Telangana State United Teachers Federation.

At present 4,587 government schools across the State are being run by a single teacher and nearly 2,600 schools have been shut down. Among the five southern states, after Andhra Pradesh which has 7,483 single teacher schools, Telangana has the second largest such schools.

In another circular issued on Monday, the District Education Officers (DEOs) have instructed the respective Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) that primary schools having less than 10 students, upper primary schools with less than 20 and high schools with below 30 students should be relocated to other schools and teachers in such schools should be relocated to needy schools.

“Enrolment in government schools is low because schools do not have teachers,” said E Raghunandan, State president, TTF. He said that their school has 17 teachers for over 600 students in the school. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidya Volunteers Telangana Schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp