Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to inaugurate MLA quarters in Hyderabad

The construction of the MLA quarters in Hyderabad was to be completed by 2011 but the deadline was extended every year.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed MLAs and MLCs residential buildings in Hyderguda in the city on June 17, on the auspicious Yeruvaka Pournima day. 

Rao along with State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will inaugurate them. On the same day, prior to the inauguration, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy will perform required rituals as per Vastu related needs, according to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

However, construction of these quarters was unduly delayed due to various reasons. The foundation stone was laid for the construction of these quarters by the then Chief Minister K Rosaiah in March 2010.  It took as many as nine years for the completion of the construction.  

Though, the construction has to be completed by 2011, the deadline has been extended every year.

After the formation of Telangana State, the then Roads and Buildings Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao visited the site several times and issued warnings to the contracting agency to complete the buildings at the earliest.

Finally, the construction is over and now the new buildings will be allotted to the MLAs and MLCs soon.

