Home States Telangana

Three arrested for spreading fake news online in Telangana

People in Telangana can now breathe easy as news circulating on visual and social media that a number of girls and women are going missing in the State has been proved fake.

Published: 14th June 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

fake news

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People in Telangana can now breathe easy. The news circulating on visual and social media that a number of girls and women are going missing in the State has been proved fake. The police, who investigated the rumours, swooped on three purveyors of fake news. They included a content developer and designer. The cyber crime police made the arrests.

Those arrested were Venkat Grijala, of Mothi Nagar, Kranthi Kiran Naidu, a designer and resident of Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda, and Balaraju, a content developer from Mahbubnagar district.

The news, which spread like wildfire across the State, cast a shadow on the Telangana government as the reports claimed hundreds of girls and women had gone missing over the last year.

The issue took a political turn with the BJP pouncing on the State government over the disturbing development. BJP State president K Laxman said the disappearance of the girls showed that KCR was sleeping when security of women was taking a beating.

According to the police, on June 12, the cyber crime police registered a suo-motu case, after posts on social media about missing women and girls went viral.

The posts said nearly 82 people went missing in Telangana within just 24 hours on June 8. The posts were uploaded by the Telangana Yuva Sainyam, who attributed the disappearance of the girls to a ring which specialised in kidnapping girls and women.

The police said they arrested the three persons to prevent bruiting of rumours in future. They requested the public not to believe such rumours, and if they receive such forwards, they should delete them immediately. Forwarding fake posts not only disturbs peace in society but also makes one liable for punishment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana fake news Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp