TRS leaders lambast Telangana Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA Balka Suman, MLC M Srinivas Reddy and TRS secretary Gattu RamachandraRao on Thursday came down heavily on CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for the broadside that he had launched against the pink party on the issue of merger of Congress MLAs into TRSLP.

Speaking to the media here, they said it was surprising to see that, of all people, Vikramarka was speaking about democracy. They said Vikramarka belonged to a party which was known to topple State governments headed by other parties.

The TRS leaders wanted to know whether it was not Congress which had tried to break up the TRS in the past when it was fighting for separate Telangana State.

More may leave

They said that if Vikramarka went on fast, it was meant to assert himself in the party.

Before making the accusation against the TRS, Bhatti Vikramarka should watch out as there were reports that a few more leaders in Congress were all set to leave the party.

They said that in all the 12 constituencies represented by the Congress MLAs who had since merged in TRSLP, the TRS had cornered all the MPTC and ZPTCs which meant that the people had rejected the Congress.

The TRS leaders dared Vikramraka to resign his Madhira seat and go for fresh election as the TRS had won a majority of local body seats.