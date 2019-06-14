Home States Telangana

TRS leaders lambast Telangana Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

The TRS leaders dared Vikramraka to resign his Madhira seat and go for fresh election as the TRS had won a majority of local body seats.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Balka Suman

TRS MP Balka Suman (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA Balka Suman, MLC M Srinivas Reddy and TRS secretary Gattu RamachandraRao on Thursday came down heavily on CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for the broadside that he had launched against the pink party on the issue of merger of Congress MLAs into TRSLP.

Speaking to the media here, they said it was surprising to see that, of all people, Vikramarka was speaking about democracy. They said Vikramarka belonged to a party which was known to topple State governments headed by other parties. 

The TRS leaders wanted to know whether it was not Congress which had tried to break up the TRS in the past when it was fighting for separate Telangana State.

More may leave

They said that if Vikramarka went on fast, it was meant to assert himself in the party.

Before making the accusation against the TRS, Bhatti Vikramarka should watch out as there were reports that a few more leaders in Congress were all set to leave the party. 

They said that in all the 12 constituencies represented by the Congress MLAs who had since merged in TRSLP, the TRS had cornered all the MPTC and ZPTCs which meant that the people had rejected the Congress. 

The TRS leaders dared Vikramraka to resign his Madhira seat and go for fresh election as the TRS had won a majority of local body seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Telangana CLP Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp