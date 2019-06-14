Home States Telangana

Two students from Telangana among AIIMS exam's top 100 rankers

The results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance examination held for 1,150 seats across the country declared, saw one Telangana student in the top 20.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance examination held for 1,150 seats across the country declared on Wednesday, saw one Telangana student in the top 20.

City girl Burra Shivani Srivastava secured 13th rank while another Telugu student from AP secured fourth rank. Overall Telangana has two rank holders while AP has four students in the top 100 ranks.

Asra Qureshi, who secured 80th rank in AIIMS entrance had secured 16th rank in NEET.

Meanwhile, Narayana Group of Institutions in a press statement said that 10 of their students have featured among the top 100 ranks.

