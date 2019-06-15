Home States Telangana

Nizamabad MP Arvind vows to get investors to revive Nizam Sugars

Nizamabad MP Arvind said that the Congress which came to power did not take any measures for its revival.

BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad.

BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP D Arvind on Friday promised efforts for the revival of Nizam Deccan Sugar Factory. Speaking to media persons here, he said that he would spare no efforts to get investors to revive the factory.

He said it was distressing to see the state the factory was in. “The factory should not have been privatised in the first place. We are suffering because of what the then chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu did,” he said. He said that the Congress which came to power subsequently also did not take any measures for its revival.

Now under K Chadrasekhar Rao’s rule, the situation had worsened. 

“KCR is not only corrupt but is also clever.. If the TDP and the Congress benefited when Nizam Sugar Factory was in profits, TRS had squeezed the juice out of the factory even when it was in losses. The chief minister is not accessible to anyone if one tries to pour out grievances,” he said.

He said that the TDP, TRS and Congress leaders are more dangerous than terrorists who operate from Pakistan.

Nizamabad MP Nizam Deccan Sugar Factory

