CPI members stage half-naked protests against defection of Telangana Congress MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI members, led by their national secretary K Narayana, staged a half-naked protest here on Friday, protesting against MLAs defecting to other parties.

“People voted trusting them. But they are breaking their trust. Joining another party means selling away the trust,” he said.

He said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should learn from his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who said that if anyone wanted to join the YSRCP, one should first resign from one’s position.

The CPI leader said if Chandrasekhar Rao continues engineering defections, he would meet with the same fate that had befallen former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“If AIMIM becomes the main Opposition party in Telangana Assembly, it would not be of any use to the people,” he pointed out.

Narayana and former MP Aziz Pasha led a rally protesting the defections but the police arrested them mid way and shifted them to Gopalapuram police station.