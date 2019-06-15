Three from Telangana among top 10 rankers in JEE Advanced exams.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited results of IIT JEE Advanced conducted by IIT Roorkee saw three students from the State in the top 10 ranks. Gillella Akash Reddy, Battepati Karthikeyan and Thivesh Chandra have secured fourth, fifth and eighth ranks respectively in the Common Rank List (CRL) that were declared on Friday.

This is a marked improvement from 2018 when no student from Telangana made it to the top 10 ranks and only one figured among the first 20 ranks. The JEE-Advanced is conducted for admissions into the IITs.

Both Akash Reddy and Karthikeya have bagged first and second positions in the Hyderabad zone, while Surapaneni Sai Vigna from Rangareddy district, who got 44th rank in CRL, has topped among girls in the zone.

Amit Rajaraman at 12 and Venkata Krishna Surya Likhith at 13 All India ranks are the third, fourth and fifth toppers respectively from the Hyderabad zone. Reddy, Karthikeya and Sai Vigna were also top rankers in the TSEamcet 2019, where they secured third, fourth and seventh ranks respectively.

CSE from IIT Bombay favourite of toppers

From securing 117th rank in JEE Mains to 4th CRL in Advanced, Reddy told Express that he sincerely followed the timetable. He has now set his eyes on IIT Bombay where he wants to study Computer Science.

“I was expecting a good rank and am happy with my score since there is not much difference in marks of those who scored better than me,” he said.

His father is a civil engineer and mother a senior scientist with DRDO, the 14-year-old was initially confused between medical and engineering but eventually zeroed on following his father’s footsteps.

Karthikeya too is eying a computer science seat in IIT Bombay after which he plans to prepare for Civil Services. “Small things like keeping tabs on mistakes that I made in each weekly tests helped me improve performance and get fifth rank,” he said.

Son of government school teacher Thivesh Chandra too improved his performance from 91 in JEE Mains to 8 in JEE Advanced. “I am happy that I will get into IIT Bombay, which has been my dream,” Thivesh Chandra said.