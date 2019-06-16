Angry over lack of chilled beer, tipplers damage liquor store, attack owner

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Three tipplers attacked a liquor store owner, damaged the store's furniture and also window panes of a car parked outside at Veenavanka mandal in Karimnagar district, all because they could not get chilled beer at the store.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Veenavanka mandal headquarters but came to light only on Saturday night when the store owner lodged a complained with the Veenavanka police.

The three tipplers belonging from Veenavanka, had gone to the Srivatsa liquor store and asked for a Kingfisher light beer at around 10.15pm.

The store owner, Gellu Srinivas informed them regarding lack of chilled beer stock at the store, allegedly in a rude manner. Irked over lack of chilled beer, the three persons attacked Srinivas by entering into the store. The entire incident has been recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the store.

Reportedly, for the past few days people in the village, including the trio, were approaching the liquor store asking for Kingfisher light beer but in vain.

On Friday night, the trio questioned the store owner as to why he is not selling beer to customers but rather selling beer to belt shops, where the customers are forced to buy beer for higher rates. The store owner denied this allegation, which was followed by an altercation and ended up in the owner getting beaten up.

Veenavanka villagers allege that over the last few days the liquor store has been creating an artificial shortage of beers and with the temperatures recording high above normal in the district, this is leaving the tipplers irate.

Surprisingly, Srinivas, owner of the liquor store and those who assaulted him are related to each other and used to meet regularly. The local leaders tried to settle the issue through compromise but could not be successful. On Saturday night, Srinivas lodged a complaint with the Veenavanka police. The police registered a case and are investigating. The trio is presently still at large.

It may be recalled about nine months back, a tippler submitted a representation to the District administration at Prajavani programme in Jagtial district that Kingfisher beer sales need to be improved in the neighbouring Jagtial district.