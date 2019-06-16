Home States Telangana

Southern Telangana to experience poor monsoon while northern districts to receive excess rain

The Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, had said monsoon would reach Telangana by June 15, but by then, it had not even reached south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest monsoon will not bless southern Telangana with good rains this year, but will bring excess rain to northern districts, according to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, and the Telangana agriculture department.

Since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast the long period average of the monsoon rains at 96%, which is below normal, the three institutions from Telangana framed guidelines for farmers, depending on the rainfall in their regions.

IMD Hyderabad had said monsoon would reach Telangana by June 15, but till Saturday, it had not even reached south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The three institutes said in June, rainfall will be 60-70% less than normal across Telangana, while in July it will be 60-70% above normal. In August, it will be 50-60% less than normal in northern Telangana, whereas in the south, it will be 40-50% above normal. In September, rainfall is expected to be 60-70% above normal across the State.

On an average, while northern Telangana districts will get excess rainfall, southern Telangana will receive less than normal rainfall.

