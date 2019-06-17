Abandoning yellow brigade, TDP leader Peddi Reddy to don saffron in Telangana's BJP

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former minister and senior TDP leader E Peddi Reddy is all set to join the BJP, maybe within a week.

The development comes close on the heels of Munugodu Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy hinting that he would take the leap of faith into the BJP.

“I have spoken to BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. Though I have not fixed date, it would be soon. Along with me, a few more TDP and Congress leaders would migrate to the BJP,” Peddi Reddy, who was a minister in N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet before 2004, told Express.

He unsuccessfully contested for Huzurabad Assembly seat in Karimnagar in 2004, and since then, has been keeping a low profile.

Peddi Reddy’s announcement that the saffron party had expressed willingness to admit him held testimony that the BJP is shopping for leaders in other parties to improve its footprints in Telangana after winning four Lok Sabha seats.

Even as the Congress state leadership is grappling with the development of Rajagopal Reddy saying he would leave the party, the legislator reportedly spoke to Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, setting off speculation that Rajagopal Reddy would not be leaving alone.

The BJP had deployed Ram Madhav, who has gained enough expertise in poaching leaders from other parties, to help the party sink it roots deep into Telangana soil and he had begun his mission in right earnest.

He stayed put in Hyderabad recently opening channels of communication with the leaders in both the Congress and the TDP and even the TRS, to land big fish in them. He is understood to have already spoken to G Vivek, who could not get TRS ticket for Peddapalli LS seat and has apparently convinced him to switch sides.

According to BJP sources, the recent general elections had set off a Modi-wave not only in the nation but also in Telangana. Those in other parties who are quick to realise the import of the change are showing a keen interest in joining the BJP.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday made a cryptic comment that more number of leaders from the Congress would join the BJP, without revealing their names.

In the Congress camp, the party leaders are considering action against Rajagopal Reddy for his comments while CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka disapproved of Rajgopal Reddy praising Narendra Modi and castigating the Congress leadership.

Rajagopal Reddy has been gunning for TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and wondered why he was continuing even after 12 Congress MLAs had crossed the Rubicon and joined the TRS.

His MP brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that it was not unusual for members of the same family being in different parties, indicating that Rajagopal Reddy had already decided to join the saffron brigade.

