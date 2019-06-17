Dindi Lift Irrigation Project oustees demand better compensation

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Oustees of the Dindi Lift Irrigation Project met Nalgonda District Collector Dr Gaurav Uppal on Saturday demanding compensation of Rs 11 lakh per acre — on par with the Mallanna Sagar oustees — for their displacement.

Earlier, the people of Charlagudem, Narsireddy Gudem, Lenkapally and Laxmipuram villages of Marriguda mandal were paid a compensation of a little over Rs 5 lakh per acre.

The oustees Dindi Lift Irrigation Project said that they were not against the project and were also ready to settle for Rs 10 lakh per acre.

The district collector assured to take up the issue with the government and resolve it.

The Dindi project is being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,190 crore.

With the project, about three lakh acres of land will be irrigated in 14 mandals of Munugode and Devarakonda constituencies of Nalgonda in addition to five mandals of Mahbubnagar.