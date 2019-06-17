Home States Telangana

Osmania University alumna and two kids among four Telugus found shot dead in US

The deceased were identified as Lavanya Sunkara, 44, Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 41, and two minor boys aged 10 and 15, who were living with the family as paying guests.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four Telugus, including a former student of Osmania University, was found shot dead at their house in West Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States late on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Lavanya Sunkara, 44, Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 41, and two minor boys aged 10 and 15, who were living with the family as paying guests, reports said.

The police have found multiple gunshots on the victim bodies and are conducting an investigation and an autopsy was undertaken to ascertain the situation that led to the deaths.

The victims reportedly moved into the locality in March, and this was confirmed to Express by a neighbour, who claimed to be living 200 yards away.

The matter came into light after the guests who were staying in the victims' residence saw the bodies and informed the local authorities.

"We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows," said Sergeant Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department.

While not much is known about Chandrasekhar Sunkara and the two minors, Lavanya worked as a Software Development Consultant at Lean Techniques for the past one and a half years.

Earlier, she worked at an Agile shop, Alliance Technologies and TCS. She did her BSc in Computer Science from Osmania University.

A motive behind the killings remains unclear. No suspect has been identified.

(With inputs from ANI)

