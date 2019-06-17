Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president: ‘TRS' aim is to demolish other parties’

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday came down heavily on TRS for engineering defections of Congress MLAs into its fold, making a mockery of democracy.

Speaking at a party workers meeting of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, he said that the TRS sole aim is to demolish other parties. “It has not bothered about development of the State,” he said, and pointed out that when the Congress was in power in the undivided State, it had spent up to Rs 200 crore on construction of houses in Huzurnagar.

“The TRS government had delivered nothing after making lofty promises of constructing double bedroom houses,” the Congress leader said.

In Huzurnagar a byelection is due after Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned the seat following his election to Lok Sabha from Nalgonda.

As part of keeping the party workers in good spirits, he addressed a meeting calling them to work hard for the victory of the Congress nominee whoever it is.

In all likelihood, his wife Padmavathi will be the party nominee, since she lost the election to Assembly from nearby Kodad.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that another harm that the TRS government is allowing rampant corruption in all departments. The TRS leaders instead of helping the people, were always seen in MRO offices and police stations, busy feathering their own nests, he said.

He said that it is unfortunate that if anyone questioned venality in the government, the TRS leaders are using police forces to threaten them into submission. He promised the people of Huzurnagar that he would continue to be in their midst though he was elected to Lok Sabha.“On Saturdays and Sundays, I will spend my time here. Only when Parliament sessions is on, I may not be able to be in your midst,” he said.