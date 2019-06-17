Home States Telangana

Three Karimnagar tipplers attack liquor-store owner for lack of chilled beer

The attackers reportedly asked Srinivas why he was not selling beer to customers, instead, selling it to belt shops, where customers are forced to buy it for a higher rate.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Three tipplers attacked a liquor-store owner, and damaged the shop’s furniture and windowpanes of a car parked nearby, all because they could not get chilled beer at the store in Veenavanka mandal of Karimnagar district.

The incident occurred on Friday night, but came to light only the next evening, when the shop owner informed the police.

The attackers were related to the shop owner and used to meet him regularly. However, around 10.15 pm on Friday when they asked for Kingfisher light beer at Srivatsa liquor store, the owner, Gellu Srinivas, allegedly told them rudely that chilled beer was not available. This angered the trio, who entered the shop and attacked Srinivas.

The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras at the store.

The attackers reportedly asked Srinivas why he was not selling beer to customers, instead, selling it to belt shops, where customers are forced to buy it for a higher rate.

Srinivas denied this allegation, an altercation ensued, and he was beaten up.

Local leaders tried to broker peace between them, but their efforts failed and Srinivas lodged a complaint with Veenavanka police. The police registered a case and a probe is underway. 

The attackers are absconding.

