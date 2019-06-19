Home States Telangana

Indian-origin man killed self: US police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a family of four hailing from Andhra Pradesh was found dead inside their house in the United State, the West Des Moines police, who is interrogating the case have confirmed that the 44-year-old Chandrasekhar Sunkara, an IT professional, shot himself.

However, the death of his wife Lavanya and their two children is murder. Meanwhile, the police are in a fix about the gun that was used in the incident. 

Reportedly, Dallas County Sheriff’s office confirmed that Sunkara was given a green light to purchase weapons on April 22, after doing his background check.

However, they are unable to determine whether Sunkara actually purchased the weapon or not, as the Iowa officials have not procured the gun registry.

According to police, Sunkara killed himself as he was depressed over the purchase of a new house and ill health of his elder son. 

