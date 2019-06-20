Child dies, mom hurt after falling from building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two year-old girl died and her mother suffered injuries after they jumped from the third floor of their building following a quarrel with her husband at Mallapur in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vidya. Her mother Damini, 27, has been admitted to a hospital with a fractured leg.

According to police, the mishap occurred when an argument occurred between Damini and her husband Yogesh. Damini took the baby and ran to the third floor and threatened to jump from there. To stop her from jumping, Yogesh also-ran behind her. But Damini jumped leaving the baby. But the baby also accidentally fell from the building and died, police said.

Damini’s family alleged that Yogesh pushed his wife and daughter from the building. Police detained Yogesh and are questioning him.