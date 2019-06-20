No Telangana varsity figures in QS World University Rankings

Home States Telangana

The sole institution from Telangana which had made a mark in the previous editions- University of Hyderabad, also did not figure this year. 

HYDERABAD: None of the State-run universities from Telangana figured in the QS World University Rankings-2020, including the 100-year-old Osmania University. 

This raises a big question - if the State universities will ever be up to the mark to produce global-level human resources when the State government often boasts of developing Hyderabad into a global city. 

In the rankings that were released on Wednesday, the sole institution from Telangana which had made a mark in the previous editions- University of Hyderabad, also did not figure this year. 

UoH officials said that this was due to a change in criteria of the QS World University Rankings. Unlike previous years, this year undergraduate courses were also taken into account and UoH offers PG courses. In the 2019 rankings, the university was ranked in the 591-600 ranks category. 

“We had applied for the rankings and as per the letter from the institution to the HRD Ministry, UoH was not considered for the rankings because it does not offer degree courses. We were not even informed about the change in the parameters,”  said an official from the University. 

IIT Bombay at 152nd position

Pan-India too, while the performance of few Indian institutions improved only 23 higher educational institutions made a mark in the rankings with IIT-Bombay at 152nd position. 

