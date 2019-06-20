Home States Telangana

Telangana police to get weekly offs as state all set to recruit new SI and constables

This move came a day after, Andhra Pradesh’s government implemented the weekly-off facilities for their police personnel. 

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to provide a little relief for all the police personnel in the State, the Telangana State police department has announced to roll-out the much awaited weekly-off system for all the cops including those working in Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad. 

This move came a day after, Andhra Pradesh’s government implemented the weekly-off facilities for their police personnel. Talking about the success of the move, a senior police officer said, a few years ago, they had already rolled-out this move in some district of the State including Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, which is now being successfully implemented.  

Now, the proposed weekly off system for the policemen in the State is all set to implement it in all police commissionerates including Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad.

“Even thought, there is no government order for granting a day off to policemen, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the State are directed to take measures to provide weekly-off to the policemen for all ranks, including home guard to Inspector rank. This will help them to release their stress and let them to have some quality time with their family,” said the official. He added that the offs are designed keeping the availability of staff and strength in each district in mind.

He further said that due to staff crunch in the three police commissionerates, earlier the police officials could not implement weekly offs in the Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad. He added, “The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is recruiting thousands of SCT Sub Inspectors and Police Constables and the process will be completed soon.

The selected candidates will get training. After their training, the newly recruited police will get postings which would fecilitate implementation of weekly offs in the entire State. There are at least 55,000 cops, working in different wings in the State, however, the numbers would soon go up. 

