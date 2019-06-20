Home States Telangana

TRS working president KTR asks PM Narendra Modi to give more powers to states

In the all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister in Delhi, KTR said that the subjects like education, health, which were in the concurrent list should be transferred to the states.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao at an all-party meeting on ‘One Nation-One Poll’ in New Delhi on June 19.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao at an all-party meeting on ‘One Nation-One Poll’ in New Delhi on June 19. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the states in order to make the country strong. 

Participating in the all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister in Delhi on Wednesday, the TRS leader said that the subjects like education, health and agriculture, which were in the concurrent list, should be transferred to the states.

The transfer of these subjects to the States would help the development of the country, Rama Rao told the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters later in Delhi, Rama Rao said that the Prime Minister sought views of all the parties on five subjects.

The TRS party views were presented on the subjects in the four-hour-long meeting, Rama Rao said. The Prime Minister wanted suggestions to build a “new India”, as the country celebrating the 75th Independence Day.  

“I have explained that the transfer of subjects from the concurrent list to States will help the development of the country.”

The federal structure of the country should also be strengthened by giving more power to the States. The strong federal structure would help the country to prosper further, KTR said. 

Three ‘I’ formula

Rama Rao also suggested a “3-I” formula to the Prime Minister for strengthening the country.

“Concentrate on inclusive growth, infrastructure and innovation. So that the country’s development and growth will be expedited,” Rama Rao said. 

The TRS leader said that on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi the Centre should select 150 schools, 150 hospitals and 150 villages and they should be developed in partnership with the respective state governments.

Modi said that he would consider this suggestion. 

Backs simultaneous polls

The TRS welcomed Modi’s proposal to conduct simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

“Holding elections in phases will hamper the governance due to model code of conduct. The poll expenditure too will increase. Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and Assemblies will help in reducing the election expenditure. It will also control the free flow of money in the polls,” he said. 

“If the polls are conducted simultaneously, it is easy for the states to present the Budgets following the Central Budget. Simultaneous polls would also help the people in getting the benefits of the Centre and the State in full five-year term without any problem,” Rama Rao explained. 

“The TRS will support if any amendment needed to the Constitution for conducting the simultaneous polls,” KTR assured Modi.

