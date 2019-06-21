In a much-needed relief, parts of northern and central Telangana experienced pre-monsoon showers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day before the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Peddapalli experienced very heavy rainfall of 148.5 millimetre (mm) on Thursday.

Zaffergadh in Jangaon district also experienced very heavy rainfall of 124 mm. Many parts of northern and central Telangana experienced pre-monsoon showers on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from above-normal maximum temperatures being recorded in the state for the past many weeks.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places across the State on Friday and Saturday. As per the IMD officials, monsoon rains will arrive in the State in a couple of days.