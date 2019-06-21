Home States Telangana

Khammam farmers struggle to find credit during Kharif season

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the TRS government had promised it would waive farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh, taken before December 2018 but could not be enforced due to model code of conduct.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

As of now, farmers are in urgent need of money as they plan to get started with Kharif sowing.

As of now, farmers are in urgent need of money as they plan to get started with Kharif sowing.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy 
Express News Service

 KHAMMAM: Farmers of erstwhile Khammam district are a worried lot.

The Kharif season has arrived, but credit remains inaccessible to them. Most banks are demanding them to pay off their existing loans before they are allowed fresh ones. 

To make things worse, the banks are also adjusting loan payments with money being transferred by the State government into farmers’ account as investment support, as part of its fabled Rythu Bandhu scheme. 

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the TRS government had promised it would waive farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh, taken before December 2018.

This could not be done due to the model code of conduct being imposed in the State, thanks to back-to-back elections, including for the Lok Sabha.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy had said in May that loans would be waived as soon as the model code is removed. 

It has been a few weeks since the model code ended, but there has been no news on the waiver yet.

As of now, farmers are in urgent need of money as they plan to get started with Kharif sowing. K Rama Rao, a farmer from Raghunadhapalem near Khammam town, said he has been trying to take a new loan but has been unsuccessful so far. 

“When I approached the bank, they told me to pay off the loan I had taken earlier. They even adjusted the Rythu Bandhu amount that was transferred to my account towards loan payment,” he said. 

Another farmer, K Venkatanarayana, said there are lakhs of farmers in the region that are in the same boat as him and Rama Rao. “Nearly 4 lakh farmers in erstwhile Khammam district are suffering thanks to the lackadaisical attitude of bankers and the State government,” he said. 

D Seetaramaiah, another farmer, hoped the government does not waive loans in a phased manner. “Earlier, loans were waived over four phases. We suffered a lot at that time,” he said. 

Meanwhile, some political outfits too want the government to waive crop loans as early as possible.

CPM district unit secretary Nunna Nageshwara Rao said, “The State government’s delay in waiving crop loans is pushing farmers into desperation. Most  banks are refusing to issue fresh loans unless existing ones are paid off.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niranjan Reddy Khammam Khammam farmers Kharif season
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp